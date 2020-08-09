Philadelphia: Gunfire wounds 6 in one area, 11-year-old boy in another

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say gunfire in Philadelphia wounded six people in one neighborhood, struck an 11-year-old child in another neighborhood and also hit a police vehicle elsewhere after which another officer was assaulted trying to arrest a suspect.

Police say officers found three victims in a west Philadelphia park and other victims later came to hospitals with gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old male, three 18-year-old males, an 18-year-old female, and two women aged 24 and 59 were all listed in stable condition.

In North Philadelphia, an 11-year-old boy reported hearing shots and was being treated for two graze wounds.

