Pharmacists allowed to test customers for COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Pharmacies are doing more than filling prescriptions and administering vaccines.

The federal government removed a major regulatory barrier last week to allow licensed pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 testing to customers.







Chain drug stores across the country are in the early rollout of the novel coronavirus testing program.

Bruce Lefkowitz, pharmacist and owner of Harrold’s Pharmacy in Wilkes-Barre, supports the initiative but will not be participating in the testing.

He explains the pluses and minuses of pharmacies testing for COVID-19 with reporter Mark Hiller tonight on Eyewitness News.