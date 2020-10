EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are investigating a fire that occurred at a home in Edwardsville Sunday.

Around 9:50 AM the Edwardsville Fire Department was dispatched to a fire, in the basement of a home at 85 Lawrence street.

Three animals were inside the house, although only one animal has been located. There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Both the Edwardsville and Kingston Fire Departments were involved.