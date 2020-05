HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say murder suspect Peter Manfredonia was arrested Wednesday night in Maryland after being on the run for six days.

Manfredonia was last seen at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, where he acquired a Uber to Hagerstown, Maryland.

Manfredonia is suspected of a double homicide that took place on Friday in Connecticut.

Police say that Manfredonia was taken into custody without incident.