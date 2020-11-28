Pet grooming vehicle fire in Swoyersville

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Swoyersville Fire Department respond to a pet mobile grooming vehicle on fire Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:50 PM Swoyersville fire department received multiple calls of a vehicle on fire at 296 Shoemaker Street.

According to law enforcement, a parked mobile dog grooming vehicle was on fire with the groomer and dog inside the van as the fire started.

Both the groomer and dog escaped safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire was due to a generator inside the vehicle.

One car nearby, a Hyundai Tucson, received damage to the trunk of the car.