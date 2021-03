COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Coaldale firefighters were called to a burning home Friday afternoon.

Flames broke out in one side of a duplex on Greenwood Street. One person lives there with several pets.

All got out unharmed, except for a pet bird that died in the fire. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the kitchen.

The fire is being called accidental.