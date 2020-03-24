PepsiCo employee at Luzerne County warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

Live Now
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A PepsiCo employee has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson with the company has confirmed.

“Deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment at our Pittston warehouse, based on CDC guidelines for deep cleaning and using EPA-approved registered products, for COVID-19 took place and the facility has since reopened,” Katie Clark, Communications Director for PepsiCo Beverages North America told Eyewitness News.

Clark says the employee that tested positive is quarantined and receiving medical care. Those who worked closely with the employee have been notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

