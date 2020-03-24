PepsiCo employee at Luzerne County warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton city officials are expressing concerns today over people coming into the city from COVID-19 hotspots, namley, New York City.

Those concerns center on transportation vans that shuttle people into New York from Hazleton. City officials are concerned that the vans, many of which are based out of state, are breeding grounds for COVID-19.

"We can't stop traffic. People are going to come and go as they please. We just want to have the 15 passenger van service I think needs to be stopped we need to limit that," said Jim Perry, Hazleton City Council President.