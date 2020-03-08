Pennyslvania Celebrates Charter Day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s an important day in our state’s history.

“Today is Charter Day. It’s the day that all the Pennsylvania historical museum commission sites celebrate the signing of the land that would become Pennsylvania over to Penn,” Bode Moran, site administrator at the Anthracite Heritage Museum, said.

William Penn was granted the charter for Pennsylvania in 1681.

“It’s sort of day one for the formation of what would become the state or commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So it’s an important day that we recognize our 400 year history first as a colony then as a state and commonwealth,” Moran said.

To celebrate Charter Day more than 20 state museums and historical sites, like the Anthracite Heritage Museum, have free admissions to the public.

“History is very important to understand who we are and why we’re all here and then the processes that led to what happens today,” Moran said.

Charter Day is also a day to look back on events that have impacted Pennsylvania. That’s why a special presentation was held at the museum about local connections with the sinking of the famous ship, the Titanic. Former WYOU employee David DeCosmo spoke during the presentation about the how that disastrous night impacted the lives of Northeastern Pennsylvanians. He says local and regional history isn’t taught in our school system as it once used to be.

“If there isn’t a venue to offer that history to people, it’s lost. These museums and these stories are worth perpetuating. They’re valuable,” DeCosmo said.

He urges people to take advantage of opportunities to learn important days in history like Charter Day, or the night the Titanic sank.

“Some of the stories they know by title, but they don’t know all of the pages behind those titles. Those pages are filled with thrilling stories, exciting stories,” DeCosmo said.