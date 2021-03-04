Pennsylvania State Troopers request accelerated vaccine distribution

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Despite a third vaccine on the way and providing thousands of doses, many are still frustrated over the demand.

As that news arrives of teachers getting the jump to group 1-a, Pennsylvania State Troopers again released a statement calling on the Wolf administration to push state troopers ahead.

President of the Pennsylvania State Trooper Association David Kennedy says there are 43 hundred state troopers, and 700 have already come down with COVID-19. Troopers are among group 1-B and say they haven’t heard of any plans.

“We’ve had members affected. Our kids have been affected. Our families have been affected. However, we can’t do our job properly to make it safe for those kids to go back to school unless we’re properly protected, and somebody needs to think about that.”

Until today’s announcement, teachers were also in group 1-b with the state police, and we have seen other first responders from across the region able to get the vaccine.

But in state troopers’ line of work, they are generally in contact with a wider array of populations here in the keystone state and communities well beyond.