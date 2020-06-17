Pennsylvania recognized by CDC for COVID-19 case reduction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania is one of three states recognized by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for success in reducing the number of new cases of COVID-19, Governor Tom Wold announced Wednesday.

“We know our decline in cases is because of our choices because more than half of states are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as reopening begins,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “Many of these states are experiencing significant case increases tied to reopening too soon or too much. Pennsylvania is not. We have remained focused on balancing economic interests with public health.”

According to proprietary data from the CDC, just three states saw a downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases for more than 42 days. Other than Pennsylvania, Montana and Hawaii are on that list.

Gov. Wolf says the decision to require masks in businesses even during the reopening phases was among those that helped Pennsylvania achieve and continuing the ‘flattening of the curve’.

“Recently, more studies show that masks prevent people from unknowingly giving COVID-19 to others,” Wolf said. “This includes peer-reviewed studies published in scientific journals like The New England Journal of Medicine.