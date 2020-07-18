Pennsylvania hits 100,000 cases of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania hit over 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 763 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the commonwealth. That number brings the total cases from 99,478 on Friday, to 100,241.

Fifteen new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the number of state deaths from COVID-19 to 7,007.

In the release from the PA DoH, Dr. Rachel Levine says, “As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,”

Dr.Levine goes on to say, “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

The release also states that of all who have been tested, 912,486 tests have come back negative.