Pennsylvania Equine Coalition sounds off against budget proposal, says it would end horseracing

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Equine Coalition is sounding off in a scathing review of Governor Tom Wolf’s proposed 2021-22 budget.

The prosed budget would cut $199 million from the Horse Racing Development Fund, which was created in 2017. The coalition says this “would result in the end of horse racing in Pennsylvania.”

That comes with a trade-off. The money would be redirected to develop the Nellie Bly Tuition Program, providing financial assistance to students enrolled in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) system. Priority would be given to students pursuing careers in education and health care and the students receiving aid would agree to stay in Pennsylvania for the same number of years for which they receive assistance.

According to the Pennsylvania Equine Coalition, however, this benefit is not enough to make up for what they say would be thousands of jobs lost from cutting the Race Horse Development Trust F und.

“It is hard to fathom why the Wolf Administration would once again put forward a fundamentally flawed proposal that was widely dismissed and failed to gain any meaningful support last year in the legislature,” said Pete Peterson, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Equine Coalition, an organization representing the six Thoroughbred and Standardbred horsemen and breeder associations in the state. “This proposal would result in the end of horseracing, which supports 20,000 jobs, delivers an annual $1.6 billion economic impact, and preserves hundreds of thousands of acres of open space.”

Peterson says the proposal also faces substantial legal challenges because of Act 42, signed by Wolf in 2017. This act states the “the Commonwealth shall not be rightfully entitled” to the money in the trust, which the act also created.

“Given the current economic climate, we should be looking for ways to provide support to struggling working families and small businesses, not threatening their jobs and livelihoods,” said Peterson. “Eliminating horseracing and breeding would have far-reaching negative impacts throughout the agriculture industry, Pennsylvania’s leading economic sector, as well as the broader state economy. Pennsylvanians who work in or rely on the horseracing industry to support their families already face financial challenges due to the COVID-related shutdown of race tracks and casinos last year and this proposal will only add to their stress.”