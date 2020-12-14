Law enforcement officers stand outside The Forum near the Pennsylvania state Capitol, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania’s 20 members of the Electoral College are convening in the auditorium today to vote in the 2020 presidential contest. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania’s 20 electors have unanimously voted for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala D. Harris for vice president of the United States, in accordance with Pennsylvania’s popular vote results in the Nov. 3 election.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar presided over the 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College meeting at noon Monday.

“This year, despite being in the middle of a global pandemic, more Pennsylvanians than ever before – 6.9 million – participated in the Nov. 3 election and had their voices heard,” Secretary Boockvar told the electors. “As President George H.W. Bush eloquently said after the 1992 election, ‘The people have spoken, and we respect the majesty of our democratic system.’”

The state’s electoral votes will now be delivered to the President of the U.S. Senate. The Electoral College votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will be counted on January 6 in a joint session of Congress which will officially determine the national electoral vote for president and vice president of the United States.

Pennsylvania’s 2020 electors are Nina Ahmad, Val Arkoosh, Cindy Bass, Rick Bloomingdale, Ryan Boyer, Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, Daisy Cruz, Kathy Dahlkemper, Janet Diaz, Charles Hadley, Jordan Harris, Malcolm Kenyatta, Gerald Lawrence, Clifford Levine, Virginia McGregor, Nancy Mills, Marian Moskowitz, Josh Shapiro, Sharif Street and Connie Williams.