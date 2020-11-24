Pennsylvania Department of State certifies Biden victory in Commonwealth

President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Department of State has certified the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Governor Tom Wolf has signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for state electors for Democratic Candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The certified results are as follows:

3,458,229 votes for Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris

3,377,674 votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence

79,380 votes for Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen

State electors will meet on December 14th to officially cast their votes. Congress will then meet on January 6th to announce the results.