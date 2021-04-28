PennDOT says road replacement necessary after fuel spill causes land contamination

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — New details are being released from the Department of Environmental Protection of a tanker truck rollover that caused the shell to be ripped open pouring out thousands of gallons of gas oil while multiple fire departments tried to contain it.
Images courtesy of DEP
According to a representative from the DEP, PennDOT assisted on scene to help excavate a small pond and barrier to keep the oil from entering the stormwater collection system. However, the the leak traveled several hundred feet away from the truck causing the land to be contaminated.
They said PennDOT evaluated the road condition, and it was eventually decided that the roadway would need complete removal and repair due to the gasoline dissolving the material.
According to the DEP, it is estimated that 5-6 thousand gallons of fuel leaked from the tanker truck and it is unknown if any endangered species or migratory birds were affected.
