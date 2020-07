ASHLEY BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A section of 309 in Luzerne County is closed for emergency repairs on Tuesday.

According to a release from PennDOT, a section of State Route 309 Northbound under Interstate-81 in Ashley Borough is shut down to perform emergency bridge repair.

The repairs are expected to go from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

PennDOT suggests that motorists should use alternative routes when traveling in the area.