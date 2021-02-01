PennDOT releases new restrictions for commercial vehicles on major roadways

(WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has released a net set of restrictions for state roadways during the snowstorm currently hitting the area.
In their release, PennDOT will be upgrading restrictions to the following:
- On Interstate 81 and Interstate 80 WEST of I-81 split there will be a Class 3 restriction which includes commercial vehicles towing loaded tandem trailers regardless of the availability of chains or Alternate Traction Devices.
- Interstate 84, 380 and 80 EAST of I-81 will have a Class 4 restriction which restricts ALL commercial vehicles.
For a full list on what vehicles are restricted, you can visit PennDOT’s website HERE.
