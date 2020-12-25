PennDOT releases list of roads affected by flooding

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has released a list of roads currently closed or otherwise affected by the flooding in our viewing area. We will continually update this list with the latest from PennDOT.

As of 5:45 am:

Luzerne County:

SR 239 is closed at the intersection SR 3006 Conyngham Twp. to the intersection of SR 3008 in Conyngham Twp. due to flooding.

SR 415, Wyoming County is closed between the intersection of SR 29 Joseph W. Hunter Hwlake Rd, Noxen, Wyoming County to the Intersection of Lakeside Dr. in Harveys Lake Boro, Luzerne County The road is closed due to flooding.

SR 2044 (Sandy Valley RD) is closed at the intersection of South Sheaman Rd to the Intersection of Lehigh Gorge Dr, Weatherly Rd in Foster Twp. due to flooding.

Pike County:

SR 402 is closed at the intersection of Route 6 in Blooming Grove Twp. due to a down tree on wires.

SR 1014 (Mastope Rd/Mastope Plank Rd) is closed at the intersection of SR 590 (PA-590) to the intersection of Private Rd in Lackawaxen Twp. due to flooding.

SR 4002 is closed in both directions from the intersection of SR 390 (PA 90) Promised Land Rd in Palmyra Twp to the intersection of Atkinson Rd in Blooming Grove Twp. due to a down tree on wires.

Susquehanna County:

SR 858 is closed at the intersection of SR 4017 in Middletown Twp. due to flooding.

SR 1009 is closed at the intersection of Stevens Point Rd to Brandt Rd, Harmony Twp. due to flooding.

Wayne County:

SR 1023 (Pine Mill Rd/Shieldboro Rd/ Lordville Rd) is closed at the intersection of Ash St, Upper Woods Dr. to the intersection of Rifle Range Rd in Lebanon Twp. due to flooding.

SR 4014 (Maple Grove Rd/Winterdale Rd), Wayne County is closed between the Intersection of Fairmount Rd, Scott Center Rd, Wayne County to the intersection of Sands Rd in Scott, Wayne County due to flooding.

SR 4005 (Beech Grove RD) is closed at the intersection of Creek Dr. in Clinton Twp. due to flooding.

Wyoming County :

NOW OPEN as of 2:00 AM SR 92 Luzerne County is closed between Lockville Rd in Exeter Township, Luzerne County to the intersection of SR 292 (PA 292) Exeter Township, Wyoming County due to a down tree in wires. Updated at 11:00 PM to a single lane closure.