PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on Several Area Roadways

Montoursville, PA – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on certain roadways in the north-central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 80

Interstate 180

Route 15 in Lycoming and Tioga Counties between Trout Run and the New York state line

Route 147 – from Interstate 180 to Route 45 in Northumberland County

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.