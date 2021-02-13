PennDOT Reduces Speed and Restricts Commercial Vehicles to Right Lane on I-81 in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – In anticipation of winter weather throughout much of the state on today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the upcoming storm.

PennDOT anticipates that it will implement travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, which will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.

Effective at noon on Saturday, February 13th vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways that align with Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

• Interstate 81, south of I-80 in Luzerne County

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coachesnot carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s) and motorcycles

Motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.