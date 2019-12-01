PennDOT puts travel and speed restrictions in place UPDATE

UPDATE: PennDOT has added more roadways to the restricted speed list:

Interstate 80 from the Clinton County line to the Luzerne County line.

Interstate 180, from Route 15 in Williamsport to Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.

Interstates 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties;

Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

PennDOT has put several travel and speed advisories into effect for the following major roadways.

Interstate 81 north of the junction with Interstate 80 to the New York border.

Interstates 84 and 380 in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania.

Interstate 476, the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, north of the Pocono/White Haven exit for Interstate 80.

Speed limits have been reduced to 45 MPH until further notice.

The restrictions include a ban on all double trailers (regardless of whether they are equipped with chains), empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles on these interstates:

PennDOT asks that motorists give any plow vehicles a wide area to allow them access to the roadways. They also note that while plows are treating the roads, their main concern is keeping the roadways passable, not necessarily free from ice. Please use caution if you must go out.

For current road conditions and closures, please visit www.pa511.com