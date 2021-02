(WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has placed travel restrictions on most of the area’s interstates.

Per PennDOT, the following roadways have restrictions on them:

Tier 1:

Interstate 180

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

Tier 3:

Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe County

Tier 4:

Interstate 380 in Monroe County

For the most up-to-date information on roads, visit 511pa.com .