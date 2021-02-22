PennDOT implements speed restrictions

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Due to winter weather, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit and restricting trucks to the right lane on interstates and roadways.

Interstates affected include:

I-80 in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe Counties

I-81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Schuylkill and Susquehanna Counties

I-84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties

I-380 in Lackawanna, Monroe and Wayne Counties

I-78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties

I-176 in Berks County

US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton Counties

US 222 in Berks and Lehigh Counties

US 422 in Berks County

PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton Counties

PA 309 from Interstate 78 to the Bucks County line in Lehigh County.

PennDOT also encourages commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid travel on the following routes:

Route 54, Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County

Route 44 between Route 554 in Elimsport (Washington Township) and Route 654 in Limestone Township (just south of Jersey Shore) in Lycoming County.

You can check if your route has any traffic, plow truck statuses and travel alerts on 511PA.