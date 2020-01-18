Closings & Delays
PennDOT implements speed restrictions for major roadways

(WBRE/WYOU)UPDATE: PennDOT has updated restrictions on the roads. They began at noon Saturday and will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.

The following vehicles are banned on roads:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches;
  • Motorcycles.

PennDOT has implemented speed restrictions on some major roadways in our area.

Until the restrictions have been lifted, speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways:

  • Interstate 81 in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties
  • Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties
  • Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County
  • Interstate 80 in Luzerne County

Trucks are also instructed to stick to the right-hand lanes on all highways during this time.

