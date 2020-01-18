PennDOT implements speed restrictions for major roadways

(WBRE/WYOU) – UPDATE: PennDOT has updated restrictions on the roads. They began at noon Saturday and will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.

The following vehicles are banned on roads:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches;

Motorcycles.

PennDOT has implemented speed restrictions on some major roadways in our area.

Until the restrictions have been lifted, speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways:

Interstate 81 in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County

Interstate 80 in Luzerne County

Trucks are also instructed to stick to the right-hand lanes on all highways during this time.