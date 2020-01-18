PennDOT implements speed restrictions for major roadways

(WBRE/WYOU) – UPDATE: PennDOT has updated restrictions on the roads. They began at noon Saturday and will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.
The following vehicles are banned on roads:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches;
- Motorcycles.
—————————————————————————————————————-
PennDOT has implemented speed restrictions on some major roadways in our area.
Until the restrictions have been lifted, speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways:
- Interstate 81 in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties
- Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties
- Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County
- Interstate 80 in Luzerne County
Trucks are also instructed to stick to the right-hand lanes on all highways during this time.