STATE COLLEGE, PA (EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Spring 2021 graduates will have an in-person commencement with virtual options, Penn State President Eric Barron announced over email this morning.

The commencement weekend is planned for May 7 through May 9.

The ceremonies will be held in Beaver Stadium, rain or shine.

Graduates are allowed two guests to sit in pods of up to three people. A live stream will be available for those who cannot attend in person.