Pedestrian struck on Wyoming Ave in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning while crossing Wyoming Ave.

Police were called around 10:30 A.M. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle while crossing the streets of Northampton and Wyoming.

According to law enforcement, the vehicle was turning onto Wyoming Ave when their car collided with the man using the crosswalk.

Kingston ambulance was on scene however the man did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.