Carbondale, Lackawanna County (WBRE/WYOU) – A person is taken to the hospital after being struck be a vehicle in Carbondale.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on North Main Street, right in front of Carbondale Police Headquarters.

Officers tell us the person hit was the owner of the vehicle on scene the sustained front-end damage.

Police are looking for another vehicle involved that left the scene.

There’s no description of the vehicle at this time.