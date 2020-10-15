Pedestrian accident closes section of PA Turnpike

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A collision involving a pedestrian has closed 13 miles of the northbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Thursday.

PA511 says the crash occurred around 5:00 A.M. and has shut down the turnpike’s northbound lanes from the Lansdale exit to the Lehigh Valley exit.

NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports that the collision involved a pedestrian. The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

A detour involving I-78 and Route 309 has been set up for those making their way north.

There has been no indication on when that section of the turnpike will reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos