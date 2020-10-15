Pedestrian accident closes section of PA Turnpike

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A collision involving a pedestrian has closed 13 miles of the northbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Thursday.

PA511 says the crash occurred around 5:00 A.M. and has shut down the turnpike’s northbound lanes from the Lansdale exit to the Lehigh Valley exit.

NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports that the collision involved a pedestrian. The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

A detour involving I-78 and Route 309 has been set up for those making their way north.

There has been no indication on when that section of the turnpike will reopen.