‘Peach Music Festival’ returning to Montage Mountain in July

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A news release sent out Friday announced the return of the Peach Music Festival to Montage Mountain in Scranton.

The four-day music and camping festival, slated for July will return after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival runs Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4.

The release announced a multitude of artists slated to play at this year’s event, including String Cheese Incident, Turkuaz, Umphrey’s McGee, moe. and headliner Oyserthead.

You can purchase tickets by visiting the Peach Music Festival website.

