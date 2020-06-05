Peaceful protest held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Since the May 25th death of George Floyd while in police custody, protests have sprung up across the country, and around the world, including in our area. Hundreds of people turned out Friday to make their voices heard about racial injustice in Lycoming County.

Their walk started at Memorial Park, continued through Maynard and Third Streets and up through the River Walk. The peaceful protesters were joined by the Williamsport Police and Mayor Derek Slaughter.

“My sign says ‘no justice no peace’ and I feel like without justice there will be no peace and black lives have been suffering for centuries and we are still fighting and it should not have come to this and people should really take this as a sign that we need justice and we won’t stand for it any longer,” Williamsport resident Janae Evano told Eyewitness News.

Evano and hundreds of others marched across Williamsport in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, many of them carrying signs and asking for unity. The demand for justice brought together people of all races and walks of life.

“I’m here to support my friends and to support the community because its been 50 years since there’s been change, dude, like there needs to be change,” Gianna Backner of Williamsport said.

Protesters say the march was held in protest of police brutality and the injustice of people of color across the country.

“Black people most importantly have been put in a position of systemic racism for years it’s time for us to acknowledge it and then once we acknowledge it we can move forward… not move past but we’ll move forward from it,” Patrice Blenman said.

Local police were out and stood in solidarity with the protesters as well as the mayor and different organizations and groups.