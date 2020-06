SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Black Lives Matter protest is being held in Scranton today.

The demonstration started at 1:00 PM on Saturday and drew a large crowd even before the event began.

Over 1,000 people have indicated they will be attending the event.

Revathi Janaswamy will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 6 PM.