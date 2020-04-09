Passover celebrations continue online due to social distancing guidelines

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The first holiday in the Jewish calendar is usually a time for a community to come together at synagogues and at home with families.

This year is a bit different as Jews in the Wyoming Valley and beyond celebrate through screens, online.

Eyewitness News spoke with several Rabbis offering web-seders to kick off the seven-day celebration of the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt as the nation looks forward to escaping stay at home orders in the future.

