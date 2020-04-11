Part of Lake Scranton walking trail to close temporarily

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) After seeing an increase in use and litter, a section of the walking trail around Lake Scranton will be closed beginning Monday, April 13, Pennsylvania American Water announced.

The company says distracted walkers are not staying on the marked lanes and are causing an unsafe situation for the employees and delivery vehicles that are traveling to the water treatment plant. PA American Water asks walkers and runners to adhere to the posted rules.



A part of Lake Scranton Walking Trail will be closed until further notice after PA American Water has noticed an increase in users and litter.

Since last month the company has received complaints of an increase of pets on the trail and litter in the area.

“To help alleviate this, we’re closing the part of the trail that serves as the access road to our water treatment plant and is used by our essential employees and vendors,” said Traci Cross, senior manager, operations, Pennsylvania American Water.

Starting Monday a section of the path will be closed by the treatment plant and will remain closed until further notice.

