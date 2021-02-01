Parking ban issued for portions of Downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Inclement weather has forced a ban on parking in Scranton’s Downtown Central Business District Monday.

The ban goes into effect Monday at 4 p.m. and will continue until further notice.

The parking restrictions will take place at Jefferson Avenue to Mifflin Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue to Olive Street.

Drivers in the city are encouraged to use city garage parking if necessary.

Questions can be directed to Scranton 3-1-1 at (570) 348 4101 or the city website.