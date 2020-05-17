Parade for all held in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many people now use parades to celebrate moments that normally draw a crowd.

So one local borough decided to do one big parade to cheer on anyone with something to celebrate.

Jim Tucket caught the parade as he was walking his two dogs Saturday afternoon.

“I think it’s good for the community. Gets people out, people need to get air.”

After receiving multiple requests for celebration parades during the pandemic, west end fire and rescue decided to hold this parade for any and all events worth celebrating.

“The parade rolled down all the major streets, ensuring everyone could join in on the celebration.”

Police, fire trucks, and ems made their way down the streets sparking excitement from kids…

“I think it was cool because there was police…fire trucks are cool because they spray water at houses and fire.”

Some classic cars and Schuylkill County fair royalty trailed behind emergency vehicles adding to the borough-wide celebration on a sunny day.

West end fire and rescue is also planning to help in the senior commencement with another parade.