Paper product stock bounces back

MEHOOPANY, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two months ago, stores across the country were selling out of paper towels, tissues and toilet paper. Now, the stock is starting to rebound even with demand higher than ever before.

Workers at the Procter & Gamble plant in Mehoopany are decreasing production on some products to keep up with the demand of paper products.

The plant employs 2,000 workers that produce diaper products like Pampers as well as toilet paper products like Charmin which flew off the shelves.

“When we saw a surge in that demand for our products, we had that inventory that allowed us to meet the majority of that demand,” Jose Delorios, Environmental Leader at Procter & Gamble Mehoopany told Eyewitness News.

Now, that inventory is being re-stocked and consumer demand remains high as everyone stays home through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We almost run 100 percent production and this required us to really increase that production even more,” Delosrios said.

According to Delosrios, production is still going and is at its highest level. People are continuing to purchase two main production made at the plant during the pandemic, Bounty paper towels and Charmin.

Knowing what consumers need is helping manufacturers get more product off the line and out the door.

“That enables us to reduce downtime on out equipment for brand changes so it allows us to make more products,” Delosrios said.

He says it’s unclear if the demand will increase to an even higher level as governors work to re-open states.

“As the economy starts to re-open it’s difficut to predict,” Delosrios said. “So I would just tell you is our focus right now is continue to meet the orders that we are receiving.”

Delosrios says orders are coming in high quantities from stores locally and across the country. Meanwhile, workers are making as much Charmin as they can, so check your store for availability.