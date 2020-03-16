PA turnpike temporarily stops accepting cash

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Monday that cash will not be accepted at any tollbooth statewide starting at 8 pm.

“This temporary measure is critical to enable us to support the Commonwealth in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton in a press release. “I want to be clear that we will return to normal toll-collection operations as soon as it becomes practical.”

Motorists will not need to stop at tollbooths or interact with employees. Instead, tolls will be assessed electronically via E-Z Pass or TOLL by PLATE program. If you do not have an E-Z Pass, you should drive through the lanes marked “Tickets” and “Cash”. Motorists will then receive an invoice by mail, which is to be paid in 20 days.

In addition, some service plazas in Montgomery and Chester Counties have closed fast food dining and public restrooms. This is likely to expand to all service plazas in the commonwealth after Governor Wolf mandated the closure of all non-essential businesses and sit-in services at dining restaurants.

Gas will still be available at the service plazas and portable toilets will be available.