PA Treasury Department looking for rightful owners of unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Pennsylvania Treasury officials are intensifying their efforts to return unclaimed property to its rightful owners.
An estimated $4 billion worth of property is currently held by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department including stocks, cash, jewelry, safety deposit boxes, and dormant bank accounts.
Monday, the I-Team gained rare access to a place called “The Vault” in Harrisburg where much of the unclaimed property is stored.
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says a big effort is finding the rightful owners of more than 700 military medals. The I-Team reports from the state capitol tonight on Eyewitness News.
Visit the Pennsylvania Treasury website to see if you have unclaimed property.