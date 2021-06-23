I-Team Banner

PA Treasury Department looking for rightful owners of unclaimed property

Top News

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says a big effort is finding the rightful owners of more than 700 military medals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Unclaimed Treasures_57167040

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Pennsylvania Treasury officials are intensifying their efforts to return unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

An estimated $4 billion worth of property is currently held by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department including stocks, cash, jewelry, safety deposit boxes, and dormant bank accounts.

Monday, the I-Team gained rare access to a place called “The Vault” in Harrisburg where much of the unclaimed property is stored. 

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says a big effort is finding the rightful owners of more than 700 military medals. The I-Team reports from the state capitol tonight on Eyewitness News.

Visit the Pennsylvania Treasury website to see if you have unclaimed property.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos