PA man charged with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography

(WETM) — Kevin Michael Perry, 27, was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation NE Computer Crime Task Force after an investigation into the possession of child pornography.

On March 9, the task force and Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield executed a search warrant on the 500 block of E. Hill Road in Covington. The search warrant was obtained thanks to IP address information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children linked to the address.

State Police say Perry used to live at that address and that he was found walking along SR 15 in Snyder County. Forensic evidence from Perry’s devices showed him to be in possession of suspected child phonography, according to State Police.

Perry has been charged with 10 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children and was remanded to prison on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23 in Union County.