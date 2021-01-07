PA lawmakers respond to DC chaos

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Through the chaos that unfolded, members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation are speaking-out.

The Merriam Webster definition of terrorism is “the unlawful use or threat of violence especially against the state or the public as a politically motivated means of attack or coercion.”

As hundreds of protesters marched through the capitol, up to and into the halls of Congress, Representative Matt Cartwright and Senator Pat Toomey give their account and reaction to the siege.

“Somebody from the capitol east capitol police started shouting, move, move right behind us. And that was when we heard loud banging at the doors and at the barricades in the front of the main door to the house chamber. This is people trying to break into the house floor. And so we had a sense of the sort of a progression of the running battle going on outside.” Cartwright said.

“We witnessed today, the damage that can result when men in power and responsibility refuse to acknowledge the truth. We saw bloodshed. Because the demagogue chose to spread falsehoods and sow distrust of his own fellow Americans.” Toomey said.

Congressmen Fred Keller and Dan Mueser also weighed in, in releases and tweets, Keller noting..

“The violence happening at the u.s. capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted.”

Meuser adding..

“We must be grateful to our law enforcement and condemn lawlessness.”

What may be lost to some in the madness that unfolded was that congress returned to their sessions safely; working through the night and through legally unfounded objections.

What should have been a ceremonial counting of electoral votes was completed in the early morning hours of Thursday.