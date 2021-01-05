PA. Dept. of Agriculture closes over 30 restaurants in the last week of December for COVID violations

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Newly released data from the Department of Agriculture shows enforcement actions taken during the last week of December, including the closure of 36 restaurants across the state for violations of COVID-19 mitigation orders.

A limited-time mitigation order signed by Governor Wolf in December prohibited indoor dining until 8:00 a.m. on January 4. According to the Bureau of Food Safety, dozens of restaurants across the commonwealth defied the order and remained open.

Between December 28, 2020 and January 3, 2021, the bureau performed 373 inspections, 96 of which were driven by COVID-19 specific complaints. In addition, officials say they received 244 food facility COVID-19 related complains and referred 101 of those to local and county health jurisdictions.

Following the inspections, officials with the Bureau of Food Safety issued 36 closed by order notices to restaurants allegedly operating despite the order.

On December 23, the Department of Health petitioned the Commonwealth Court for injunctions against 22 restaurants which continued to operate with dine-in services despite receiving a notice to close. An injunction would prevent the restaurant from permitting indoor dining and award the state monetary compensation for willful violation of the order.

COUNTYTOTAL INSPECTIONSCOMPLAINT-DRIVEN INSPECTIONSCOVID-19 RELATED WARNINGS ISSUEDCOVID-19 RELATED CLOSED BY ORDER NOTICES
ADAMS41 (1 COVID)01
ARMSTRONG32 (2 COVID)00
BEAVER142 (2 COVID)00
BEDFORD1100
BERKS77 (7 COVID)02
BLAIR44 (4 COVID)01
BRADFORD01 (1 COVID)01
BUTLER83 (3 COVID)01
CAMBRIA3000
CAMERON0000
CARBON1000
CENTRE22 (2 COVID)01
CLARION11 (1 COVID)00
CLEARFIELD82 (2 COVID)01
CLINTON11 (1 COVID)00
COLUMBIA82 (1 COVID)00
CRAWFORD51 (1 COVID)00
CUMBERLAND133 (3 COVID)02
DAUPHIN45 (4 COVID)01
DELAWARE0000
ELK6000
FAYETTE5000
FOREST0000
FRANKLIN6000
FULTON11 (1 COVID)00
GREENE0000
HUNTINGDON31 (1 COVID)00
INDIANA23 (3 COVID)01
JEFFERSON2000
JUNIATA31 (1 COVID)00
LACKAWANNA16000
LANCASTER118 (8 COVID)06
LAWRENCE1000
LEBANON01 (1 COVID)01
LEHIGH63 (3 COVID)00
LUZERNE93 (3 COVID)01
LYCOMING4000
MCKEAN5000
MERCER22 (2 COVID)01
MIFFLIN02 (2 COVID)01
MONROE10000
MONTOUR0000
NORTHAMPTON123 (3 COVID)00
NORTHUMBERLAND4000
PERRY0000
PIKE0000
POTTER1000
SCHUYLKILL53 (3 COVID)03
SNYDER1000
SOMERSET42 (2 COVID)01
SULLIVAN0000
SUSQUEHANNA61 (1 COVID)00
TIOGA0000
UNION13 (3 COVID)00
VENANGO6000
WARREN0000
WASHINGTON166 (6 COVID)01
WAYNE0000
WESTMORELAND2410 (10 COVID)02
WYOMING11 (1 COVID)01
YORK147 (7 COVID)06
TOTAL27499 (96 COVID)036
Source: Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

