PA Department of Labor extends unemployment benefits

Getty Image: Outlined map of Pennsylvania with transparent background of US dollar banknotes

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor announced today that they will be extending unemployment benefits for up to thirteen more weeks.

In a release, the department said that those who exhaust their benefits, including those under the Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, may qualify for additional weeks of payments under the state’s extended benefits program.

Extended benefits would begin with the week ending July 4th and are only payable for weeks the beneficiary remains unemployed.

Those eligible for the extended benefits include:

Those totally or partially unemployed.

Those who have exhausted regular benefits on their unemployment claim.

Those who have received the maximum amount of compensation they were eligible to receive this year.

For more information on extended benefits and how to apply for them, visit the State Extended Benefits page.