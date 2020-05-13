PA Department of Health “looking at data” to possibly transition counties quicker to yellow

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dr. Rachel Levine addressed questions regarding the possibility of an early transition to the yellow phase for Luzerne and Carbon Counties.

When asked about the early move, Dr.Levine stressed that there was a lot of data and models that they would take into consideration for their recommendations.

“We are looking at all of our data over the next two days,” Dr.Levine said. “We will make our recommendations to the Governor about what counties might go from red to yellow and the governor will make his decision.”

Based on Dr.Levine’s statement, any new phase movements could come as early as Friday or Saturday.