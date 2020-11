STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): A crash on Interstate-80 in Monroe County shut down one lane Tuesday morning.

It happened just before midnight in the eastbound lanes near the Stroudsburg Exit. A tractor trailer was carrying PVC pipes when it overturned.

The driver was flown to the hospital with injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The right lane is currently closed as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers can expect delays in that area.