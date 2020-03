NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire in Nanticoke leaves over a dozen people displaced.

Flames broke out on the second floor of a Phillip Street home around 7 o’clock this morning.

The fire was contained to the second floor, leaving the home damaged but not destroyed.

A family of thirteen people lived in the residence, all escaped unharmed. The red cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

There were no reported injuries.