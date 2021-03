SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Over 9,000 residents of Susquehanna County are without power Wednesday morning.

As of 8:15 am, according to First Energy’s website, of the 13,779 customers they serve in that area, 9,775 are without power.

The cause of the problem seems to stem from a downed line that comes in from New York state.

Estimated time for the repair is currently set at 11:00 am.