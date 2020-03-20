Outdoor preliminary arraignment in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An unusual arraignment took place outside of District Judge Donald Whittaker’s office Friday afternoon, due to the Nanticoke Municipal Building’s closure from COVID-19.

Daniel E. Wozniak, 56, was arraigned today on numerous charges for taking money from the Honey Pot Club where he served as treasurer.

Dating back several years, Wozniak is accused of taking funds from the Honey Pot Volunteer Hose Company. Funds were discovered missing by members of the Honey Pot Club in February of 2019 when utility bills were not being paid and the clubs’ liquor license was suspended by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

In the affidavit of probable cause, it is stated that Wozniak is accused of taking in excess of $50,000 in club funds. Wozniak is accused of gambling with those funds and was unable to recoup his losses.

Wozniak was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1 at 9:30 A.M. in Central Court, Wilkes-Barre.