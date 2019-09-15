Out of the Darkness Walk

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) People are raising awareness about suicide, as well as remembering and supporting others who have been impacted by it. Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat takes us to the “Out Of The Darkness” community walk.

Step by step. People cross the Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre hoping to one day bring an end to suicide.

“I’m not alone out there. There are all these people that are fighting the same battle I’m fighting,” said Margaret Hatala, Volunteer, American Foundation for Prevention Suicide

Margaret Hatala’s husband took his own life in 2007. That same year was the first out of the darkness greater Northeast Pennsylvania walk. She participated that year and has been a volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention ever since.

“As long as we can keep getting out there and supporting people that actually lost somebody maybe we can help people to prevent suicide,” added Hatala.

Each year, she sees more supporting faces… Raising money and awareness to a cause that impacts hundreds of thousands of people.

Among the crowd, you’ll see people wearing beads. Each color represents a different loss or struggle.

Some walk in this fundraiser for those who lost the battle or continue to struggle with it. Others walk for themselves.

“With that help, and then with the support from my friends and my family. Luckily I’ve gotten out of that but I know from others it might not be the same,” Said Katelyn Campbell.

Standing together to one day help every person who is struggling know, suicide is not the answer.