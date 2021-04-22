Organizations teaming up to vaccine rural PA

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s a team effort in rural parts of Central and Northeast Pennsylvania to help get PA closer to herd immunity.

Complaints and concerns were brought to light and different organizations are jumping in to help get vaccines and appointments to those in less populated areas.

This week the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is working with Custom Care Pharmacy, the Northumberland Area Agency on Aging, and Central Susquehanna Opportunities.

Roughly 150 first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered Tuesday in Sunbury. The goal is another 350 in Shamokin, but as Joanne Troutman from the United Way says, that won’t come without a challenge.

“Fortunately, we are starting to see that there’s a lot more availability and appointments are becoming available across our region. The challenge still is, I think, that people are still a little confused on how to secure an appointment.”

These organizations are taking best practices from neighboring counties and really hitting the ground running when it comes to reaching out to those who are having difficulties navigating the appointment process.

The registration closed Wednesday night but residents in the Shamokin area may be able to register for a waitlist on their website.

There is an expectation for a reasonable amount of no-shows and these partnering organizations aren’t trying to let any of this Moderna vaccine go to waste.

