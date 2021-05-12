Operational changes coming to Beltzville State Park to alleviate overcrowding

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Beltzville State Park operations will be undergoing several changes, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) State Parks Director John Hallas announced.

“Pennsylvania state parks, including Beltzville, are intended for high-density recreation, which does present some challenges during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, as we are seeing significant increases in visitors looking to stay cool and enjoy the health benefits of the outdoors,” Hallas said. “We are taking a number of steps at Beltzville to minimize issues on really busy days so that we can continue to provide access to outdoor opportunities.”

Officials say attendance to state parks across Pennsylvania increased by more than 26 percent in 2020 and it was up by 32 percent at Beltzville.

In order to alleviate issues caused by overcrowding, the DCNR says they will be:

Adding additional portable toilets and dumpsters for trash disposal;

Providing trash bags to visitors to use to properly dispose of trash;

Adding additional signage outlining rules, regulations, and courteous behavior in state parks, including reminders that alcoholic beverages are prohibited, swimming is only permitted in designated swimming areas, loud noise/music should be kept to a minimum, and to please clean up after yourself and pets;

Bringing in staff from other state parks and central office to assist and working with local and state law enforcement entities to increase officer presence on weekends and holidays;

Implementing weekend closures from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day at the Wild Creek, Christman Trail, Evergreen, and Cove parking areas to prevent further damage and degradation to the resource;

Discontinuing the use of the soccer fields for overflow parking;

Closing Pohopoco Drive at Green Street and Pine Run Road when the day use area reaches capacity. Visitors will not be permitted to walk in once the day use area closes;

Requiring buses to obtain prior written approval from the park manager due to limited parking;

Informing travelers and potential visitors on the PA Turnpike via electronic signs that the park is closed or near capacity; and

Making 7:00 P.M. announcements that the park closes at sunset so guests can begin the process of cleaning up and departing.

Officials say visitors can take actions that will help keep state parks safe, including: